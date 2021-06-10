The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 897.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after acquiring an additional 405,258 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,627,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 438.5% in the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 1,378,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

EDU opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.24.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

