Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,154,913 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,582.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.15. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,391.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and have sold 145,407 shares worth $1,483,649. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

