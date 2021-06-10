The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

BLNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

BLNK stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.