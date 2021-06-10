The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 905 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $125.52 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.87. The company has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

