Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Acciona in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Acciona alerts:

Shares of Acciona stock opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.83. Acciona has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.