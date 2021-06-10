Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.25.

NYSE:COLD opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -785.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 440,524 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

