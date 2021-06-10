Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

FPRUY opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.45. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $38.42.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

