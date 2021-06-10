Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

FPRUY opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.45. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $38.42.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

