IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of IWG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG presently has an average rating of Hold.

IWGFF stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. IWG has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

