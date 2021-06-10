Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,785 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $53,365,000. CQS US LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 829,027 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $16,954,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $15,063,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares during the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $423,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,087.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

