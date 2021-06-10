Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 75,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,638,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.