Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,634,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,895,000 after purchasing an additional 730,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.24. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.