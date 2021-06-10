Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,261 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sabre were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Sabre by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $86,839,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,081,000 after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sabre by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,483,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $46,805,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,408 shares of company stock worth $1,861,133. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SABR opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.25. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

