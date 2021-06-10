Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $746,000 Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Lazard stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.10. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

