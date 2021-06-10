Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 76.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 26,020 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE CPE opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $529,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

