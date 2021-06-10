Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,082,000 after purchasing an additional 385,222 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after purchasing an additional 297,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,344,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 339,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,731 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $143.35.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

