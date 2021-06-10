Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,015,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,358,000 after acquiring an additional 251,625 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,344,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.