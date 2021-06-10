The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 567 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cannae by 7,822.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cannae by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 64,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,530. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNNE opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

