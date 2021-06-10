Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Beam Therapeutics worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,945,000 after buying an additional 931,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after buying an additional 515,886 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 45,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 59,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.01. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

