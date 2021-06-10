Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Hologic reported sales of $822.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 387,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 80,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hologic has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.73.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

