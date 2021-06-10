Swiss National Bank Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Hilltop worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.