Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,800 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. Equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

