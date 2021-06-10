Swiss National Bank Has $5.04 Million Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,915 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of TowneBank worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TowneBank by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.16. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

