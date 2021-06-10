Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $2,605,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 715,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 153,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Union Gaming Research raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Scientific Games stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

