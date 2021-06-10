Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 78.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 542,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,676,000 after purchasing an additional 132,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $81.43 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.18.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

