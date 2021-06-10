Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Titan International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,984,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Titan International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $595.98 million, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

