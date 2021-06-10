Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $700,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.35 million, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADAP. Barclays started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $718.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 322,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 248,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,842,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.