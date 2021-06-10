Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $51,000 Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $41,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $239,232.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,602 shares of company stock worth $1,767,762 over the last 90 days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.