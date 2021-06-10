Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,339,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after purchasing an additional 247,789 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43.

