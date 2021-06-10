The Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Mizuho

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42. The Southern has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

