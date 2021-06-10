National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,023,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,671,000 after purchasing an additional 136,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,337,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 113,211 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

