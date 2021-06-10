Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

MFGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.52. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $4,861,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 77.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,587.3% during the first quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,746 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

