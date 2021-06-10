Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 278,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,038,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,725,000 after acquiring an additional 96,302 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,101,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 55,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,354,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 489,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

