Brian Carolan Sells 8,814 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $686,610.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Brian Carolan sold 10,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $2,557,561.50.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.40. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $79.95.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $121,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

