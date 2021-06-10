Marshall Urist Sells 16,566 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $747,623.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,713.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marshall Urist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $779,027.36.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $45.99 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion and a PE ratio of 28.74.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 102.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320,161 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,938,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $338,436,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754,244 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,913 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

