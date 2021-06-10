HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of HealthEquity worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

