Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

