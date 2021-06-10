Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Raised to $12.70 at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $10.00 to $12.70 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.53.

NYSE CDE opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.64. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 164,763 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 278,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

