Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Increased to $13.30 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $10.50 to $13.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.82.

KGC opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

