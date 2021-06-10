Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.36.

HBM opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.43. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 715,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 131,038 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 201,611 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

