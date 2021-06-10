Reviewing ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services -1.82% 7.01% 4.14%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ACV Auctions and Fidelity National Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 7 4 0 2.36 Fidelity National Information Services 0 7 14 1 2.73

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.02%. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus target price of $165.59, suggesting a potential upside of 14.10%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and Fidelity National Information Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $208.36 million 16.93 -$41.02 million N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $12.55 billion 7.17 $158.00 million $5.46 26.58

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats ACV Auctions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

