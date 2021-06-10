Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Graham by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,136,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Graham by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GHC opened at $660.76 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $313.10 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.64.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

