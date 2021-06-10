Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 41,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,897,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15.

