Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,229,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $122.91 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $130.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.71.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.