Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of XMMO opened at $83.05 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $89.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.