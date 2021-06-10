B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Buys $1,346,400.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Bryant R. Riley bought 13,316 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.31 per share, for a total transaction of $882,983.96.

RILY opened at $67.75 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

