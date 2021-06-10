Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $152.43 on Thursday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $191.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.47.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

