Insider Selling: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Sells 94,612 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Albert Erani sold 94,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,527,037.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Albert Erani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $973,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $41,577,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at $54,581,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $13,611,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after buying an additional 1,026,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at $16,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

