Peter Maag Sells 26,500 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,980,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,812,639.42.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $733,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth $48,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.