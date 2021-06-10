Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) COO Sells $1,905,692.40 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $131.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.