Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFR. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

